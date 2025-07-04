Subscribe
A closer look at WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) is warranted

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR has underperformed by -0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WKEY fell by -26.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.00 to $1.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.72% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: WKEY) recommending Buy.

Analysis of WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -57.41%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WKEY is registering an average volume of 182.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.68%, with a loss of -6.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WKEY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

