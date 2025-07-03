Subscribe
Ziff Davis Inc’s results are impressive

While Ziff Davis Inc has overperformed by 2.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZD fell by -40.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.62 to $29.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.79% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ: ZD) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on May 02, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ZD. UBS also rated ZD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $81 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 25, 2023. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on January 06, 2023, and assigned a price target of $88. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ZD, as published in its report on December 13, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from September 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $90 for ZD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ziff Davis Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZD is recording an average volume of 598.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.07%, with a gain of 4.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.57, showing growth from the present price of $32.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ziff Davis Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Advertising Agencies sector, Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) is based in the USA. When comparing Ziff Davis Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 143.08%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ZD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 106.59% at present.

