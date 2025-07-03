What was Arcellx Inc (ACLX)’s performance in the last session?

While Arcellx Inc has overperformed by 2.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACLX fell by -13.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $107.37 to $47.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.96% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) recommending Buy. A report published by Redburn Atlantic on October 08, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ACLX. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on May 31, 2024, and assigned a price target of $70. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ACLX, as published in its report on March 07, 2024. Needham’s report from January 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $71 for ACLX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Arcellx Inc (ACLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -79.29%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Arcellx Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 767.87K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACLX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.89%, with a gain of 3.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $111.69, showing growth from the present price of $66.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcellx Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

