What technical indicators reveal about LGIH stock

While LGI Homes Inc has overperformed by 3.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LGIH fell by -36.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $125.83 to $47.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.31% in the last 200 days.

On January 27, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) to Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on September 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LGIH. Seaport Research Partners also Downgraded LGIH shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 05, 2024. Wedbush April 02, 2024d the rating to Underperform on April 02, 2024, and set its price target from $88 to $74. BTIG Research October 02, 2023d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LGIH, as published in its report on October 02, 2023. Seaport Research Partners’s report from June 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $156 for LGIH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.09%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of LGI Homes Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LGIH is recording 358.12K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.76%, with a gain of 14.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $85.25, showing growth from the present price of $56.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LGIH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LGI Homes Inc Shares?

The Residential Construction market is dominated by LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) based in the USA. When comparing LGI Homes Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -76.37%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LGIH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.31% at present.