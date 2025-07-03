What technical indicators reveal about HI stock

While Hillenbrand Inc has overperformed by 7.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HI fell by -26.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.53 to $18.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.77% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE: HI) to Sector Weight. A report published by DA Davidson on August 12, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HI. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated HI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 10, 2024. CL King Initiated an Strong Buy rating on December 19, 2023, and assigned a price target of $61. Barrington Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HI, as published in its report on October 14, 2020. DA Davidson’s report from July 15, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $43 for HI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hillenbrand Inc (HI)

It’s important to note that HI shareholders are currently getting $0.90 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Hillenbrand Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HI is registering an average volume of 577.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.45%, with a gain of 12.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.67, showing growth from the present price of $22.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hillenbrand Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

