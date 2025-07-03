What technical indicators reveal about BRZE stock

Within its last year performance, BRZE fell by -32.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.33 to $25.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.36% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stephens on March 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for BRZE. Macquarie also rated BRZE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 31, 2024. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on October 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $37. Scotiabank July 10, 2024d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for BRZE, as published in its report on July 10, 2024. Oppenheimer’s report from May 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $60 for BRZE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Braze Inc (BRZE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.64%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Braze Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.49M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BRZE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.21%, with a gain of 6.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.00, showing growth from the present price of $28.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRZE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Braze Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

