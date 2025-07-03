What is the investor’s view on Strategy (MSTR)?

While Strategy has overperformed by 7.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MSTR rose by 38.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $543.00 to $102.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.77% in the last 200 days.

On April 29, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) recommending Buy. A report published by Monness Crespi & Hardt on April 01, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for MSTR. Keefe Bruyette Initiated an Outperform rating on February 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $560. Mizuho initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MSTR, as published in its report on January 29, 2025. Maxim Group’s report from October 31, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $270 for MSTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Strategy (MSTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.63%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Strategy’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.66, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MSTR is recording an average volume of 14.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a gain of 3.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $527.20, showing growth from the present price of $402.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MSTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Strategy Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

MSTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.38% at present.