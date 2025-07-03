What is the investor’s view on SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)?

While SelectQuote Inc has underperformed by -4.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLQT fell by -35.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.86 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.22% in the last 200 days.

On May 21, 2025, Jefferies started tracking SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) recommending Hold. A report published by Craig Hallum on September 30, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SLQT. Noble Capital Markets also rated SLQT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 29, 2024. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on April 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for SLQT, as published in its report on February 08, 2022. Barclays’s report from February 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for SLQT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

SelectQuote Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SLQT has an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.44%, with a gain of 4.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.69, showing growth from the present price of $2.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLQT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SelectQuote Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

