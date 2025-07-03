What is the investor’s view on ARKO Corp (ARKO)?

While ARKO Corp has overperformed by 0.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARKO fell by -29.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.84 to $3.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.92% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2025, CapitalOne started tracking ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on February 27, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ARKO. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded ARKO shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 14, 2023. Odeon Initiated an Buy rating on August 09, 2023, and assigned a price target of $11. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for ARKO, as published in its report on May 25, 2022. Stifel’s report from March 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for ARKO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of ARKO Corp (ARKO)

The current dividend for ARKO investors is set at $0.12 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.75%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ARKO Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ARKO is recording an average volume of 591.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.87%, with a gain of 3.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.12, showing growth from the present price of $4.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARKO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ARKO Corp Shares?

ARKO Corp (ARKO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Retail market. When comparing ARKO Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 194.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -611.11%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

