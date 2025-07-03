What is GITS’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, Global Interactive Technologies Inc’s (GITS) stock is trading at the price of $4.0, a gain of 145.40% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -73.33% less than its 52-week high of $15.00 and 359.77% better than its 52-week low of $0.87. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -18.88% below the high and +217.57% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GITS’s SMA-200 is $3.0883.

How does Global Interactive Technologies Inc (GITS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Global Interactive Technologies Inc (GITS): Earnings History

Global Interactive Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GITS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Global Interactive Technologies Inc (GITS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 42.93% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.99% of its stock and 3.49% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP holding total of 24.98 shares that make 0.85% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 96152.0.

The securities firm IFP Advisors, Inc holds 15.75 shares of GITS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.54% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 60634.0.

An overview of Global Interactive Technologies Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Global Interactive Technologies Inc (GITS) traded 1,901,702 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.6608 and price change of +1.7250. With the moving average of $1.5231 and a price change of +2.7950, about 1,917,141 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GITS’s 100-day average volume is 989,415 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.6404 and a price change of +1.8150.