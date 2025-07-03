Weatherford International plc (WFRD) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Weatherford International plc has overperformed by 6.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WFRD fell by -22.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $135.00 to $36.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.74% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) to Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on December 19, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for WFRD. Goldman also Downgraded WFRD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $98 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 13, 2024. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on May 14, 2024, and assigned a price target of $155. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for WFRD, as published in its report on February 28, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from November 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $120 for WFRD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. CapitalOne also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Weatherford International plc (WFRD)

Investors in Weatherford International plc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.15%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Weatherford International plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 38.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WFRD is recording 1.49M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.27%, with a gain of 15.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.86, showing growth from the present price of $55.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WFRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Weatherford International plc Shares?

The Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market is dominated by Weatherford International plc (WFRD) based in the USA. When comparing Weatherford International plc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -30.94%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

