Industry
2 min.Read

Was SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)’s session last reading good?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While SSR Mining Inc has overperformed by 3.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSRM rose by 89.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.46 to $4.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.63% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, UBS Downgraded SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) to Neutral. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on February 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for SSRM. UBS also Downgraded SSRM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 22, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts February 20, 2024d the rating to Underperform on February 20, 2024, and set its price target from $6 to $3. RBC Capital Mkts February 15, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for SSRM, as published in its report on February 15, 2024. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.52%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SSR Mining Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SSRM is recording 2.69M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.52%, with a gain of 6.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.79, showing growth from the present price of $13.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SSR Mining Inc Shares?

The Gold market is dominated by SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) based in the USA. When comparing SSR Mining Inc shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 119.14%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SSRM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.00% at present.

