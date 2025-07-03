Subscribe
Was Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT)’s session last reading good?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Liberty Energy Inc has overperformed by 2.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LBRT fell by -38.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.43 to $9.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.23% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) to Hold. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for LBRT. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded LBRT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 27, 2025. Seaport Research Partners January 06, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LBRT, as published in its report on January 06, 2025. Goldman’s report from December 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $19 for LBRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT)

LBRT currently pays a dividend of $0.31 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.91%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Liberty Energy Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.26M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LBRT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.51%, with a gain of 7.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.75, showing growth from the present price of $12.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LBRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Liberty Energy Inc Shares?

The USA based company Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. When comparing Liberty Energy Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -74.61%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LBRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.90% at present.

