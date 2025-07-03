Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Understanding FINV’s book value per share for better investment insights

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

FinVolution Group ADR (FINV)’s stock is trading at $9.66 at the moment marking a rise of 1.63% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -12.77% less than their 52-week high of $11.08, and 102.62% over their 52-week low of $4.77. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.01% below the high and +14.83% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, FINV’s SMA-200 is $7.62.

Further, it is important to consider FINV stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.73.FINV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.64, resulting in an 0.94 price to cash per share for the period.

How does FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

FinVolution Group ADR (NYSE: FINV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in FinVolution Group ADR (FINV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 14.29% of shares. A total of 205 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 57.13% of its stock and 66.66% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP holding total of 16.5 shares that make 11.78% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 160.17 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 5.14 shares of FINV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.67% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 49.88 million.

An overview of FinVolution Group ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) traded 1,734,828 shares per day, with a moving average of $9.20 and price change of +1.04. With the moving average of $8.70 and a price change of +2.32, about 1,198,609 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, FINV’s 100-day average volume is 1,237,486 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.68 and a price change of +1.39.

Hot this week

Finance

Will Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

A look at MLCO’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR's (MLCO) stock...
Market

How analysts predict Five9 Inc (FIVN) will perform this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Five9 Inc's (FIVN) stock...
Industry

TEAM stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

0
Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)'s stock is trading at $214.99 at...
Finance

What to expect from Equinox Gold Corp’s (EQX) current quarter earnings?

0
Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Topics

Finance

Will Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

A look at MLCO’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR's (MLCO) stock...
Market

How analysts predict Five9 Inc (FIVN) will perform this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Five9 Inc's (FIVN) stock...
Industry

TEAM stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

0
Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)'s stock is trading at $214.99 at...
Finance

What to expect from Equinox Gold Corp’s (EQX) current quarter earnings?

0
Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

NCLH’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd's (NCLH) stock is...
Market

Understanding ASAN’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
In the current trading session, Asana Inc's (ASAN) stock...
Industry

DAL’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)'s stock is trading at...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Is LEN’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?
Next article
What to expect from iQIYI Inc ADR’s (IQ) current quarter earnings?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Will Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)'s stock has witnessed a price...

A look at MLCO’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR's (MLCO) stock...

How analysts predict Five9 Inc (FIVN) will perform this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Five9 Inc's (FIVN) stock...

TEAM stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

0
Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)'s stock is trading at $214.99 at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.