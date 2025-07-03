Under Armour Inc (UA) deserves deeper analysis

While Under Armour Inc has overperformed by 1.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UA fell by -7.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.62 to $4.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.84% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2017, Instinet Downgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) to Reduce. A report published by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2017, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for UA. Stifel also reiterated UA shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 28, 2016. Telsey Advisory Group October 26, 2016d the rating to Market Perform on October 26, 2016, and set its price target from $49 to $35. Mizuho October 26, 2016d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for UA, as published in its report on October 26, 2016. Deutsche Bank’s report from October 26, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $32 for UA shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Under Armour Inc (UA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.66%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Under Armour Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and UA has an average volume of 3.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.28%, with a gain of 8.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.11, showing growth from the present price of $6.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Under Armour Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 72.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

