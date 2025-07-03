Subscribe
Companies
3 min.Read

UAL’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

Currently, United Airlines Holdings Inc’s (UAL) stock is trading at $82.78, marking a gain of 2.18% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -28.64% below its 52-week high of $116.00 and 123.61% above its 52-week low of $37.02. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.29% below the high and +15.97% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, UAL’s SMA-200 is $82.42.

As well, it is important to consider UAL stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.47.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 5.60. UAL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.15, resulting in an 1.74 price to cash per share for the period.

How does United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 22 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.82 in simple terms.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Earnings History

If we examine United Airlines Holdings Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.91, slashing the consensus of $0.74. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.17, resulting in a 23.79% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.91 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.74. That was a difference of $0.17 and a surprise of 23.79%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 8 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 4.21 and 3.25 with an average Earnings Estimate of 3.81 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 4.14 and also replicates -7.97% growth rate year over year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.54% of shares. A total of 1,144 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 88.90% of its stock and 89.38% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 36.96 shares that make 13.86% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3.05 billion.

The securities firm Primecap Management Company holds 21.8 shares of UAL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.17% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.8 billion.

An overview of United Airlines Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) traded 6,856,766 shares per day, with a moving average of $78.76 and price change of +1.36. With the moving average of $76.84 and a price change of +16.01, about 7,115,584 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, UAL’s 100-day average volume is 8,731,561 shares, alongside a moving average of $78.43 and a price change of -26.02.

Hot this week

Finance

Will Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

A look at MLCO’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR's (MLCO) stock...
Market

How analysts predict Five9 Inc (FIVN) will perform this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Five9 Inc's (FIVN) stock...
Industry

TEAM stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

0
Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)'s stock is trading at $214.99 at...
Finance

What to expect from Equinox Gold Corp’s (EQX) current quarter earnings?

0
Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Topics

Finance

Will Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

A look at MLCO’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR's (MLCO) stock...
Market

How analysts predict Five9 Inc (FIVN) will perform this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Five9 Inc's (FIVN) stock...
Industry

TEAM stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

0
Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)'s stock is trading at $214.99 at...
Finance

What to expect from Equinox Gold Corp’s (EQX) current quarter earnings?

0
Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

NCLH’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd's (NCLH) stock is...
Market

Understanding ASAN’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
In the current trading session, Asana Inc's (ASAN) stock...
Industry

DAL’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)'s stock is trading at...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Can DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) meet market expectations this quarter?
Next article
XPOF’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Will Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)'s stock has witnessed a price...

A look at MLCO’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR's (MLCO) stock...

How analysts predict Five9 Inc (FIVN) will perform this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Five9 Inc's (FIVN) stock...

TEAM stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

0
Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)'s stock is trading at $214.99 at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.