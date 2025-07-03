The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN) did well last session?

While The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc has underperformed by -1.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BWIN rose by 5.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.82 to $34.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.40% in the last 200 days.

On April 08, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) to Neutral. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on March 27, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BWIN. Wells Fargo also Downgraded BWIN shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 11, 2024. JP Morgan April 08, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for BWIN, as published in its report on April 08, 2024. Raymond James’s report from December 12, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $30 for BWIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.69%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.28% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 669.89K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BWIN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a loss of -1.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.75, showing growth from the present price of $40.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BWIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

