The Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc has overperformed by 0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASO fell by -17.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.61 to $33.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.68% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) to Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on December 18, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ASO. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated ASO shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 05, 2024. Truist November 19, 2024d the rating to Hold on November 19, 2024, and set its price target from $63 to $50. Evercore ISI October 03, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for ASO, as published in its report on October 03, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from August 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $54 for ASO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

It’s important to note that ASO shareholders are currently getting $0.48 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.94%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ASO is registering an average volume of 1.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.56%, with a gain of 6.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.00, showing growth from the present price of $47.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Retail market, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) is based in the USA. When comparing Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.99%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 113.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

