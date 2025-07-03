Technical analysis of Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) stock chart patterns

While Helmerich & Payne, Inc has overperformed by 4.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HP fell by -48.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.39 to $14.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.36% in the last 200 days.

On May 19, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) to Neutral. A report published by TD Cowen on May 09, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for HP. Morgan Stanley also rated HP shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 27, 2025. Evercore ISI January 15, 2025d the rating to In-line on January 15, 2025, and set its price target from $48 to $39. Citigroup January 10, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HP, as published in its report on January 10, 2025. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP)

The current dividend for HP investors is set at $0.75 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.69%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Helmerich & Payne, Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HP is recording an average volume of 2.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.55%, with a gain of 6.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.13, showing growth from the present price of $16.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helmerich & Payne, Inc Shares?

Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Drilling market. When comparing Helmerich & Payne, Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -98.51%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

HP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 101.46% at present.