Talen Energy Corp (TLN) stock on the rise: An overview

While Talen Energy Corp has underperformed by -1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TLN rose by 37.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $301.70 to $98.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.83% in the last 200 days.

On June 13, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Talen Energy Corp (NASDAQ: TLN) recommending Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TLN. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on February 03, 2025, and assigned a price target of $253. Daiwa Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TLN, as published in its report on December 04, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from October 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $268 for TLN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Talen Energy Corp (TLN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 180.83%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Talen Energy Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TLN is recording an average volume of 1.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.83%, with a loss of -4.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $314.64, showing growth from the present price of $276.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TLN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Talen Energy Corp Shares?

Talen Energy Corp (TLN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Utilities – Independent Power Producers market. When comparing Talen Energy Corp shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -160.81%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TLN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.57% at present.

