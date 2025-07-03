Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Sunopta, Inc’s results are impressive

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Sunopta, Inc has overperformed by 2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STKL fell by -20.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.11 to $3.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.28% in the last 200 days.

On December 08, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ: STKL) recommending Buy. A report published by Mizuho on October 02, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for STKL. Stephens also rated STKL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2023. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on September 10, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for STKL, as published in its report on July 09, 2021. Canaccord Genuity’s report from April 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for STKL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sunopta, Inc (STKL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sunopta, Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and STKL is recording an average volume of 1.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.64%, with a gain of 3.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.40, showing growth from the present price of $6.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STKL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sunopta, Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

STKL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.18% at present.

Hot this week

Finance

Will Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

A look at MLCO's current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR's (MLCO) stock...
Market

How analysts predict Five9 Inc (FIVN) will perform this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Five9 Inc's (FIVN) stock...
Industry

TEAM stock's current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

0
Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)'s stock is trading at $214.99 at...
Finance

What to expect from Equinox Gold Corp's (EQX) current quarter earnings?

0
Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Topics

spot_img

