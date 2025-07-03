Subscribe
Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (STFS)’s stock price range in the last year

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd has underperformed by -4.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STFS fell by -85.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.91 to $0.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.70% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (STFS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and STFS is registering an average volume of 321.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.28%, with a gain of 6.00% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd Shares?

A giant in the Advertising Agencies market, Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (STFS) is based in the China. When comparing Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 149.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -134.68%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

STFS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.23% at present.

