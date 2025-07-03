Should investors be concerned about Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW)?

While Wolverine World Wide, Inc has overperformed by 3.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WWW fell by -10.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.64 to $9.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.68% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2025, Argus Upgraded Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) to Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on April 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for WWW. Stifel also Upgraded WWW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 11, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on November 08, 2024, but set its price target from $15 to $23. Exane BNP Paribas October 03, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for WWW, as published in its report on October 03, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from August 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $18 for WWW shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW)

With WWW’s current dividend of $0.40 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.41%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.77, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WWW has an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.72%, with a gain of 11.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.78, showing growth from the present price of $19.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WWW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wolverine World Wide, Inc Shares?

Footwear & Accessories giant Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Wolverine World Wide, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 172.08%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

