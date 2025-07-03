Should investors be concerned about Green Dot Corp (GDOT)?

While Green Dot Corp has overperformed by 2.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDOT rose by 5.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.58 to $6.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.12% in the last 200 days.

On April 09, 2025, Northland Capital Upgraded Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) to Outperform. A report published by Craig Hallum on March 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for GDOT. Barclays also Downgraded GDOT shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 14, 2023. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for GDOT, as published in its report on June 29, 2023. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.65%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Green Dot Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GDOT is recording an average volume of 808.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.88%, with a gain of 6.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.25, showing growth from the present price of $11.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Green Dot Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

