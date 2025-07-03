Should investors be concerned about Arhaus Inc (ARHS)?

While Arhaus Inc has overperformed by 3.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARHS rose by 1.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.27 to $6.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.49% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on April 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARHS. Piper Sandler also Downgraded ARHS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 27, 2025. Loop Capital Initiated an Hold rating on January 24, 2025, and assigned a price target of $12. Telsey Advisory Group November 08, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for ARHS, as published in its report on November 08, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from November 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $11 for ARHS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Arhaus Inc (ARHS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Arhaus Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ARHS is recording an average volume of 1.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.25%, with a gain of 12.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.88, showing growth from the present price of $9.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARHS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arhaus Inc Shares?

Arhaus Inc (ARHS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Retail market. When comparing Arhaus Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -67.78%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

