2 min.Read

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Aggressively

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

Currently, Remitly Global Inc’s (RELY) stock is trading at $18.69, marking a gain of 2.38% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -31.57% below its 52-week high of $27.32 and 51.62% above its 52-week low of $12.33. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.41% below the high and +3.52% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RELY’s SMA-200 is $20.26.

As well, it is important to consider RELY stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 2.81.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 10.77. RELY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.27, resulting in an 7.71 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Remitly Global Inc (RELY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 12 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

Remitly Global Inc (RELY): Earnings History

If we examine Remitly Global Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.19, slashing the consensus of $0.17. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 11.87% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.19 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.17. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 11.87%.

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Remitly Global Inc (RELY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.57% of shares. A total of 377 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 80.33% of its stock and 85.07% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Naspers Ltd. holding total of 37.34 shares that make 18.32% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 699.04 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 14.96 shares of RELY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.34% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 280.0 million.

An overview of Remitly Global Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Remitly Global Inc (RELY) traded 3,468,893 shares per day, with a moving average of $19.72 and price change of -2.12. With the moving average of $20.94 and a price change of -0.68, about 3,163,697 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RELY’s 100-day average volume is 2,824,468 shares, alongside a moving average of $21.34 and a price change of -6.73.

