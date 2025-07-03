Results from PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) show potential

While PENN Entertainment Inc has overperformed by 2.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PENN fell by -6.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.08 to $13.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.31% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2025, Citizens JMP Upgraded PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) to Mkt Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on June 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PENN. JP Morgan also Upgraded PENN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 13, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on November 13, 2024, and assigned a price target of $22. Raymond James June 25, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for PENN, as published in its report on June 25, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from June 21, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $30 for PENN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.08%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PENN Entertainment Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PENN has an average volume of 4.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.73%, with a gain of 6.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.65, showing growth from the present price of $18.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PENN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PENN Entertainment Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PENN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.25% at present.