Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) deserves closer scrutiny

While Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc has overperformed by 6.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RRGB rose by 25.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.05 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.05% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2025, CL King Upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB) to Buy. A report published by Lake Street on August 23, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RRGB. Lake Street also rated RRGB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 30, 2024. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on April 25, 2024, and assigned a price target of $20. The Benchmark Company March 01, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RRGB, as published in its report on March 01, 2023. Jefferies’s report from December 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7.50 for RRGB shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. CL King also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RRGB is recording 995.66K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.61%, with a gain of 21.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.88, showing growth from the present price of $6.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RRGB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

