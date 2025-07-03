Quanex Building Products Corp (NX)’s stock price range in the last year

While Quanex Building Products Corp has overperformed by 4.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NX fell by -13.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.97 to $15.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.30% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2020, CJS Securities Upgraded Quanex Building Products Corp (NYSE: NX) to Market Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on April 02, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NX. Sidoti also Upgraded NX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 10, 2020. Seaport Global Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NX, as published in its report on March 15, 2019. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Quanex Building Products Corp (NX)

Investors in Quanex Building Products Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Quanex Building Products Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NX is recording 451.92K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.88%, with a gain of 13.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.75, showing growth from the present price of $20.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quanex Building Products Corp Shares?

The Building Products & Equipment market is dominated by Quanex Building Products Corp (NX) based in the USA. When comparing Quanex Building Products Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.15%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

