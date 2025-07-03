Subscribe
Stocks Trading
2 min.Read

Quanex Building Products Corp (NX)’s stock price range in the last year

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Quanex Building Products Corp has overperformed by 4.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NX fell by -13.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.97 to $15.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.30% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2020, CJS Securities Upgraded Quanex Building Products Corp (NYSE: NX) to Market Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on April 02, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NX. Sidoti also Upgraded NX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 10, 2020. Seaport Global Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NX, as published in its report on March 15, 2019. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Quanex Building Products Corp (NX)

Investors in Quanex Building Products Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Quanex Building Products Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NX is recording 451.92K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.88%, with a gain of 13.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.75, showing growth from the present price of $20.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quanex Building Products Corp Shares?

The Building Products & Equipment market is dominated by Quanex Building Products Corp (NX) based in the USA. When comparing Quanex Building Products Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.15%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.43% at present.

Hot this week

Companies

NCLH’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd's (NCLH) stock is...
Market

Understanding ASAN’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
In the current trading session, Asana Inc's (ASAN) stock...
Industry

DAL’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)'s stock is trading at...
Finance

CCJ’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

0
Cameco Corp (CCJ)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Companies

Evaluating NU’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

0
Currently, Nu Holdings Ltd's (NU) stock is trading at...

Topics

Companies

NCLH’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd's (NCLH) stock is...
Market

Understanding ASAN’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
In the current trading session, Asana Inc's (ASAN) stock...
Industry

DAL’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)'s stock is trading at...
Finance

CCJ’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

0
Cameco Corp (CCJ)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Companies

Evaluating NU’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

0
Currently, Nu Holdings Ltd's (NU) stock is trading at...
Market

Is ANET’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

0
In the current trading session, Arista Networks Inc's (ANET)...
Industry

PCG’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

0
PG&E Corp (PCG)'s stock is trading at $13.81 at...
Finance

JHX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

0
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX)'s stock has witnessed a...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
How to interpret Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX)’s stock chart patterns
Next article
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

NCLH’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd's (NCLH) stock is...

Understanding ASAN’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
In the current trading session, Asana Inc's (ASAN) stock...

DAL’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)'s stock is trading at...

CCJ’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

0
Cameco Corp (CCJ)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.