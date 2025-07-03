Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Oil States International, Inc (OIS) stock on the rise: An overview

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Oil States International, Inc has overperformed by 2.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OIS rose by 10.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.86 to $3.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.54% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Oil States International, Inc (NYSE: OIS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on March 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for OIS. JP Morgan February 21, 2020d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OIS, as published in its report on February 21, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Oil States International, Inc (OIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Oil States International, Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OIS has an average volume of 826.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a gain of 6.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.88, showing growth from the present price of $5.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oil States International, Inc Shares?

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services giant Oil States International, Inc (OIS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Oil States International, Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 64.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 123.64%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

OIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.58% at present.

