Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) shows promising results

While Niagen Bioscience Inc has underperformed by -1.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NAGE rose by 137.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.69 to $2.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 78.59% in the last 200 days.

On May 27, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for NAGE. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded NAGE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.40 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2022. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on March 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NAGE, as published in its report on October 16, 2019. B. Riley FBR’s report from February 14, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $7 for NAGE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Niagen Bioscience Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NAGE is recording an average volume of 935.47K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.08%, with a loss of -6.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.90, showing growth from the present price of $12.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NAGE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Niagen Bioscience Inc Shares?

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Biotechnology market. When comparing Niagen Bioscience Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 72.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1035.38%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NAGE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.89% at present.