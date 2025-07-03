Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN)’s results reveal risk

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Myriad Genetics, Inc has overperformed by 1.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MYGN fell by -58.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.30 to $3.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.81% in the last 200 days.

On May 21, 2025, Scotiabank Downgraded Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) to Sector Perform. A report published by Wolfe Research on May 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for MYGN. Wells Fargo also Downgraded MYGN shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 07, 2025. Piper Sandler March 12, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for MYGN, as published in its report on March 12, 2025. Craig Hallum’s report from February 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $29 for MYGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.12%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Myriad Genetics, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MYGN is recording an average volume of 2.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.84%, with a gain of 9.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.36, showing growth from the present price of $5.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MYGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Myriad Genetics, Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

MYGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 102.42% at present.

Hot this week

Companies

NCLH’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd's (NCLH) stock is...
Market

Understanding ASAN’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
In the current trading session, Asana Inc's (ASAN) stock...
Industry

DAL’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)'s stock is trading at...
Finance

CCJ’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

0
Cameco Corp (CCJ)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Companies

Evaluating NU’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

0
Currently, Nu Holdings Ltd's (NU) stock is trading at...

Topics

Companies

NCLH’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd's (NCLH) stock is...
Market

Understanding ASAN’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
In the current trading session, Asana Inc's (ASAN) stock...
Industry

DAL’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)'s stock is trading at...
Finance

CCJ’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

0
Cameco Corp (CCJ)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Companies

Evaluating NU’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

0
Currently, Nu Holdings Ltd's (NU) stock is trading at...
Market

Is ANET’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

0
In the current trading session, Arista Networks Inc's (ANET)...
Industry

PCG’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

0
PG&E Corp (PCG)'s stock is trading at $13.81 at...
Finance

JHX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

0
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX)'s stock has witnessed a...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
What will the future hold for B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE:BGS) stock?
Next article
Is G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) a good investment opportunity?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

NCLH’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd's (NCLH) stock is...

Understanding ASAN’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
In the current trading session, Asana Inc's (ASAN) stock...

DAL’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)'s stock is trading at...

CCJ’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

0
Cameco Corp (CCJ)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.