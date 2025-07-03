Subscribe
MINM’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

In the current trading session, FiEE Inc’s (MINM) stock is trading at the price of $3.28, a gain of 22.84% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -47.94% less than its 52-week high of $6.30 and 2879.02% better than its 52-week low of $0.11. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.06% below the high and +49.40% above the low.

How does FiEE Inc (MINM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

FiEE Inc (MINM): Earnings History

In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$2.96 in contrast with the Outlook of -$.

FiEE Inc (NASDAQ: MINM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in FiEE Inc (MINM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 78.95% of shares. A total of 1 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.00% of its stock and 0.00% of its float.

Sep 30, 2024 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Trust Company of Vermont holding total of 80.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 259.0.

An overview of FiEE Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests FiEE Inc (MINM) traded 1,988,403 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.92 and price change of -0.14. With the moving average of $2.29 and a price change of +2.43, about 863,557 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MINM’s 100-day average volume is 438,522 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.44 and a price change of +3.07.

