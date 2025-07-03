McEwen Mining Inc (MUX)’s stock decline to 10.99 per share

While McEwen Mining Inc has underperformed by -0.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MUX rose by 41.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.39 to $6.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.31% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley FBR on September 10, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MUX. ROTH Capital also rated MUX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3.25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 11, 2017. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on June 29, 2015, and assigned a price target of $1.30. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MUX, as published in its report on April 20, 2015. Stifel Nicolaus’s report from February 08, 2013 suggests a price prediction of $3.75 for MUX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc (MUX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.42%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

McEwen Mining Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MUX is registering an average volume of 739.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.46%, with a gain of 19.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.15, showing growth from the present price of $10.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MUX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze McEwen Mining Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

