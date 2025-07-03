Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Lincoln Educational Services Corp has underperformed by -2.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LINC rose by 43.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.20 to $11.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.49% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC) recommending Outperform. Rosenblatt also rated LINC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 09, 2022. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on June 30, 2022, and assigned a price target of $8. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LINC, as published in its report on September 10, 2020. Colliers Securities’s report from June 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $6 for LINC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lincoln Educational Services Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LINC is recording an average volume of 300.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.75%, with a loss of -0.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.83, showing growth from the present price of $22.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LINC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lincoln Educational Services Corp Shares?

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Education & Training Services market. When comparing Lincoln Educational Services Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 58.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 981.69%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

