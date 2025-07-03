Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Karman Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRMN rose by 50.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.83 to $25.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.06% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2025, William Blair started tracking Karman Holdings Inc (NYSE: KRMN) recommending Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on March 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for KRMN. RBC Capital Mkts also rated KRMN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 10, 2025. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on March 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $38. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KRMN, as published in its report on March 10, 2025.

Analysis of Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN)

Karman Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KRMN is registering an average volume of 934.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.37%, with a loss of -7.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.25, showing growth from the present price of $45.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Karman Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

