It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Landbridge Company LLC (LB)

While Landbridge Company LLC has overperformed by 1.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LB rose by 4.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $87.60 to $22.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.09% in the last 200 days.

On May 21, 2025, Johnson Rice Downgraded Landbridge Company LLC (NYSE: LB) to Accumulate. A report published by Goldman on January 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LB. Janney also rated LB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 25, 2024. Johnson Rice Initiated an Buy rating on July 24, 2024, and assigned a price target of $35. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for LB, as published in its report on July 23, 2024. Raymond James’s report from July 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $34 for LB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Landbridge Company LLC (LB)

The current dividend for LB investors is set at $0.30 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 131.15%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Landbridge Company LLC’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LB is recording an average volume of 452.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a gain of 1.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $85.62, showing growth from the present price of $67.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Landbridge Company LLC Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

