It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Guess Inc (GES)

While Guess Inc has overperformed by 3.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GES fell by -7.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.64 to $8.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.51% in the last 200 days.

On March 26, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Guess Inc (NYSE: GES) to Market Perform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on November 27, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for GES. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated GES shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 29, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on May 31, 2024, but set its price target from $30 to $26. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for GES, as published in its report on March 21, 2024. Jefferies’s report from January 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for GES shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Guess Inc (GES)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of GES’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Guess Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GES is recording an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.86%, with a gain of 7.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guess Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

