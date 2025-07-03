It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS)

While Coherus Oncology Inc has overperformed by 4.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHRS fell by -42.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.43 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.81% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2024, UBS Downgraded Coherus Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 17, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CHRS. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on July 24, 2023, and assigned a price target of $12. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CHRS, as published in its report on May 01, 2023. UBS’s report from March 28, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $11 for CHRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -90.14%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Coherus Oncology Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CHRS has an average volume of 1.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.46%, with a gain of 10.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.68, showing growth from the present price of $0.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coherus Oncology Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

