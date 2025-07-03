Is Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While Winnebago Industries, Inc has overperformed by 3.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WGO fell by -33.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.65 to $28.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.02% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Winnebago Industries, Inc (NYSE: WGO) to Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on January 08, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for WGO. Northcoast also Upgraded WGO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2024. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on July 18, 2024, and assigned a price target of $75. DA Davidson resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for WGO, as published in its report on December 26, 2023. ROTH MKM’s report from December 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $70 for WGO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO)

Investors in Winnebago Industries, Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.39%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Winnebago Industries, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WGO is recording 706.84K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.68%, with a gain of 12.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.45, showing growth from the present price of $31.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Winnebago Industries, Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

