Market
2 min.Read

Is Service Properties Trust (SVC) a good investment opportunity?

Kenneth Phillips
Kenneth Phillips

While Service Properties Trust has overperformed by 2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SVC rose by 0.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.34 to $1.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.78% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 19, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SVC. HSBC Securities also rated SVC shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 23, 2023. Oppenheimer Initiated an Perform rating on April 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $8.50. B. Riley Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SVC, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Service Properties Trust (SVC)

With SVC’s current dividend of $0.23 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.25%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Service Properties Trust’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SVC has an average volume of 1.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.42%, with a gain of 7.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing decline from the present price of $2.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SVC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Service Properties Trust Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SVC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.40% at present.

