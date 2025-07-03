Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

Is G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) a good investment opportunity?

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While G-III Apparel Group Ltd has overperformed by 0.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GIII fell by -28.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.18 to $20.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.58% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII) to Market Perform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on March 14, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for GIII. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated GIII shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 11, 2024. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on October 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $36. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for GIII, as published in its report on September 06, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from March 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $29 for GIII shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.29%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of G-III Apparel Group Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GIII is recording an average volume of 739.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.85%, with a gain of 7.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.25, showing growth from the present price of $23.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GIII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze G-III Apparel Group Ltd Shares?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Apparel Manufacturing market. When comparing G-III Apparel Group Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 37.68%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

GIII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.32% at present.

