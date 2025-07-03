Investing in RXO Inc (RXO) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While RXO Inc has overperformed by 0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RXO fell by -29.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.82 to $12.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.35% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2025, Oppenheimer Downgraded RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) to Perform. A report published by Truist on March 13, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RXO. Deutsche Bank also rated RXO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 07, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on November 18, 2024, and assigned a price target of $29. Citigroup November 12, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RXO, as published in its report on November 12, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from November 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $31 for RXO shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of RXO Inc (RXO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of RXO Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RXO is recording 1.94M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a gain of 7.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.50, showing decline from the present price of $16.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RXO Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

