Subscribe
Finance
3 min.Read

Introducing Our Rant Against Upwork Inc

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

Upwork Inc (UPWK)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.52% from the previous close with its current price standing at $13.66. Its current price is -24.67% under its 52-week high of $18.14 and 62.20% more than its 52-week low of $8.43. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.59% below the high and +6.36% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, UPWK’s SMA-200 is $14.41.

Additionally, it is important to take into account UPWK stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.33 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 10.77. UPWK’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.08, resulting in an 2.89 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Upwork Inc (UPWK) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 11 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Upwork Inc (UPWK): Earnings History

If we examine Upwork Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.34, slashing the consensus of $0.27. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.07, resulting in a 24.96% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.34 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.27. That was a difference of $0.07 and a surprise of 24.96%.

Upwork Inc (UPWK): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 2 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.27 and 0.15 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.21 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.17 and also replicates 23.53% growth rate year over year.

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Upwork Inc (UPWK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 7.78% of shares. A total of 381 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 90.67% of its stock and 98.32% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 15.15 shares that make 11.51% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 207.13 million.

The securities firm Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 15.09 shares of UPWK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 11.47% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 206.35 million.

An overview of Upwork Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Upwork Inc (UPWK) traded 2,398,751 shares per day, with a moving average of $13.95 and price change of -1.61. With the moving average of $14.82 and a price change of +0.80, about 2,272,156 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, UPWK’s 100-day average volume is 2,314,913 shares, alongside a moving average of $14.41 and a price change of -2.14.

Hot this week

Market

Is ANET’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

0
In the current trading session, Arista Networks Inc's (ANET)...
Industry

PCG’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

0
PG&E Corp (PCG)'s stock is trading at $13.81 at...
Finance

JHX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

0
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

What is RIVN’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

0
Currently, Rivian Automotive Inc's (RIVN) stock is trading at...
Market

Understanding LFST’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

0
In the current trading session, LifeStance Health Group Inc's...

Topics

Market

Is ANET’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

0
In the current trading session, Arista Networks Inc's (ANET)...
Industry

PCG’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

0
PG&E Corp (PCG)'s stock is trading at $13.81 at...
Finance

JHX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

0
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

What is RIVN’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

0
Currently, Rivian Automotive Inc's (RIVN) stock is trading at...
Market

Understanding LFST’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

0
In the current trading session, LifeStance Health Group Inc's...
Industry

MU’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

0
Micron Technology Inc (MU)'s stock is trading at $123.14...
Finance

Examining OLO’s book value per share for the latest quarter

0
Olo Inc (OLO)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Companies

CFLT’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

0
Currently, Confluent Inc's (CFLT) stock is trading at $26.58,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
The Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Stock Is Headed for a Correction
Next article
Understanding DV stock ratios for better investment decisions

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Is ANET’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

0
In the current trading session, Arista Networks Inc's (ANET)...

PCG’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

0
PG&E Corp (PCG)'s stock is trading at $13.81 at...

JHX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

0
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX)'s stock has witnessed a...

What is RIVN’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

0
Currently, Rivian Automotive Inc's (RIVN) stock is trading at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.