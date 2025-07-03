Huntsman Corp (HUN)’s results reveal risk

While Huntsman Corp has overperformed by 2.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUN fell by -37.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.12 to $10.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.57% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) to Equal Weight. A report published by BofA Securities on April 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HUN. JP Morgan June 07, 2024d the rating to Overweight on June 07, 2024, and set its price target from $22 to $27. Wells Fargo February 23, 2024d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for HUN, as published in its report on February 23, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 11, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $28 for HUN shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Huntsman Corp (HUN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HUN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.08%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Huntsman Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HUN is recording an average volume of 4.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.15%, with a gain of 10.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.27, showing growth from the present price of $11.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Huntsman Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

