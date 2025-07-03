How should investors view Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN)?

While Nexxen International Ltd has underperformed by -2.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEXN rose by 2.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.60 to $5.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.54% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded Nexxen International Ltd (NASDAQ: NEXN) to Outperform. A report published by Craig Hallum on April 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NEXN. Scotiabank also rated NEXN shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2025. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on March 26, 2025, and assigned a price target of $12. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NEXN, as published in its report on March 07, 2025. Stifel’s report from April 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6 for NEXN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Lake Street also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Nexxen International Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NEXN is recording an average volume of 493.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.97%, with a gain of 3.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.49, showing growth from the present price of $10.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEXN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nexxen International Ltd Shares?

A leading company in the Advertising Agencies sector, Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN) is based in the Israel. When comparing Nexxen International Ltd shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 126.17%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

