Finance
2 min.Read

How should investors view Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has overperformed by 2.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IART fell by -40.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.66 to $11.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.46% in the last 200 days.

On March 31, 2025, Argus Upgraded Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 02, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for IART. Citigroup July 30, 2024d the rating to Sell on July 30, 2024, and set its price target from $30 to $23. BTIG Research July 30, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for IART, as published in its report on July 30, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from May 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for IART shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IART is recording an average volume of 1.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.57%, with a gain of 13.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.12, showing growth from the present price of $13.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IART is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

IART shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.94% at present.

