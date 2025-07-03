Honest Company Inc (HNST) did well last session?

While Honest Company Inc has overperformed by 1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HNST fell by -25.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.97 to $2.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.68% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) to Market Perform. A report published by Loop Capital on December 17, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for HNST. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated HNST shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 13, 2024. Alliance Global Partners Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 13, 2024, but set its price target from $5.75 to $8. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HNST, as published in its report on September 10, 2024. Northland Capital’s report from August 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $6 for HNST shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Honest Company Inc (HNST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Honest Company Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HNST is registering an average volume of 2.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.71%, with a gain of 6.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.17, showing growth from the present price of $5.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HNST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Honest Company Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

