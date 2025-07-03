Holley Inc (HLLY)’s results reveal risk

While Holley Inc has overperformed by 7.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLLY fell by -25.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.08 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.65% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2025, The Benchmark Company Downgraded Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) to Hold. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on November 11, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated HLLY shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on May 09, 2024, but set its price target from $9 to $6.50. JP Morgan February 20, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HLLY, as published in its report on February 20, 2024. Jefferies’s report from November 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $5 for HLLY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Holley Inc (HLLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.53%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Holley Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.55% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HLLY has an average volume of 573.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.22%, with a gain of 13.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HLLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Holley Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

