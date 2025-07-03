Subscribe
Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX)’s stock performance: a year in review

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Himax Technologies ADR has overperformed by 2.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIMX rose by 13.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.91 to $5.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.73% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) recommending Overweight. A report published by Credit Suisse on August 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for HIMX. Credit Suisse also Downgraded HIMX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 14, 2022. Nomura January 27, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HIMX, as published in its report on January 27, 2021. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX)

With HIMX’s current dividend of $0.37 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.22%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Himax Technologies ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HIMX has an average volume of 1.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.53%, with a loss of -0.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.60, showing decline from the present price of $9.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIMX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Himax Technologies ADR Shares?

Semiconductors giant Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) is based in the Taiwan and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Himax Technologies ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 60.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

HIMX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.51% at present.

